Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar new song out: Shraddha-Ranbir Kapoor's peppy desi track will make you groove

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ahead of the release, the makers have released a new track titled "Show Me The Thumka." The joyful dance number was released on Tuesday and showcases the duo in their actual Desi avatars, dancing their hearts out.

This is the album's third song, following Tera Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kai Baar Hai. It shows Ranbir and Shraddha in their own element, grooving. On the dance floor, Ranbir displays his flawless Desi moves while wearing a bright blue kurta. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, is seen in a yellow saree while she energetically moves with Ranbir on the upbeat song. In the song, they are shown displaying a remarkable chemistry and proving their new pairing to be the perfect selection. They are also seen showing off their best dance moves in their own tribes of boys and girls.

If we go by Ranbir's outfit, dance, and charming avatar, the song definitely reminds us of Dilli Waali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh sang "Show Me The Thumka," which was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is choreographed by renowned dancer Ganesh Acharya. The upbeat song will undoubtedly become a chartbuster, and it is a wonderful song to groove to at your wedding.

Check out the song:

Meanwhile, the Luv Ranjan film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The fresh pairing is currently busy promoting the film as its release is approaching. The romantic-comedy flick is all set for a Holi release on March 8, 2023.

