Taare Ginn Out: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's song is a treat for all the lovers. Watch video

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his last film 'Dil Bechara' so that they can make it a blockbuster hit. Not only this, but the trailer that released has also already broken a record on YouTube by getting over 10 million likes on the video-sharing platform. And now to increase everyone's surprise the makers have now released another song from the film titled 'Taare Gin.' Taking to Instagram, actress Sanjana Sanghi announced the arrival of the romantic track and wrote, "Right in the middle of Kizie’s ordinary life, this night made her dance a little, live a little and love a lot. Come and walk with us into this absolutely magical night - #TaareGinn song is out now."

An emotional love ballad, 'Taare Ginn' is composed by AR Rahman and crooned by singers Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics of the same have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The director Mukesh Chhabra while talking about the song wrote, "#taareginn गाना आ रहा है कल हाँ ऐसे ही खेलते खेलते मस्ती में हो गया देख लो प्यार का गाना है प्यार से बनाया है बस प्यार ही देना दोनों बहुत प्यारे लग रहे है. #SushantSinghRajput and @sanjanasanghi96 ! a beautiful composition by @arrahman @mohitchauhanofficial @shreyaghoshal @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial."

Watch the full song 'Taare Gin' here:

A few days back the title track of the film was released that was shared by the actress as she wrote, "Manny knocked his way into Kizie's life with all his heart and lively spirit. Set to the melody of the one and only, A.R. Rahman. Listen, love, let the magic do its trick. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out now!" Not only this, she even shared a making video of the song and captioned, "Making of the Dil Bechara Title Track “Seri, Kizie Basu?” He’d ask after every rehearsal and all I could ever say was “Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior!” on repeat. It was a sublime joy to witness Sushant do what he does best - be absolute poetry in motion ; to learn from and along with him through our journey together. Here’s taking you into a day on our set, and what shooting this song with Sushant & Farah Ma’am was like. A Behind The Scenes from #DilBecharaTitleTrack"

July 14 marked the one-month death anniversary of the actor. The director took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo along with an emotional caption reading, "एक महीना हो गया है आज ‘’अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा"

Talking about the film, it happens to be the official remake of The Fault In Our Stars and is slated to release worldwide on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. It will be available to both the subscribers and non-subscribers as a tribute to the late actor.

Watch 'Dil Bechara' trailer here:

