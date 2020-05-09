SRK wants people to spook him!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Betaal

In an innovative way to promote his upcoming production venture, web-series Betaal, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday announced a contest for budding filmmakers to shoot a scary movie indoors, keeping in mind the nationwide lockdown. After Emraan Hashmi-starrer Bard of Blood that released on Netflix in 2019, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment's second OTT outing is Betaal. The zombie-horror series starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai in the lead, will start streaming on Netflix on May 24. Sharing the details about the task, SRK took to social media and wrote: "Since we've all got a bit of time on our hands in quarantine, thought I can get us all to work a bit... in a fun, creative and spooky way. How about channel the inner filmmaking ghost in us to make a scary indoor film with an element of horror in it. People can mail their work to teamdigital@redchillies.com latest by May 18. The entries will be judged by "Betaal" co-director Patrick Graham, cast members Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra, and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment, producers of the show. Ghosts are welcome to send their entries too," SRK quipped.

The superstar laid down a few rules to be followed while accepting this challenge, which include - choose any camera available, a prop that can be used spookily but has to be readily available at home and it can be a solo project or you can choose multiple people provided you follow the social distancing guidelines.

The last day to send in the entries is May 18. The three winners will get to be on a video call with Shah Rukh and the Betaal team.

