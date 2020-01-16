Priyanka Chopra raises heat in husband Nick Jonas’ new song ‘What A Man Gotta Do’. Check first look

Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra raises the heat in husband Nick Jonas’ new song ‘What A Man Gotta Do’

Looks like Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a list of surprises for her fans. Just when the PeeCee fans were beaming with joy on her collaboration with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden for Amazon series, here comes the bigger news that she will be seen in husband Nick Jonas’ next song What A Man Gotta Do. The American singer broke the internet when he shared the first poster of the new single by Jonas Brothers, featuring Nick with Priyanka.

Nick tweeted a picture in which he is seen getting goofy with Priyanka and wrote, “She's Risky and I'm the Business.” The poster gives direct hints that the video song is going to be very romantic. The song is a new single by Jonas Brothers and will hit the internet on Friday. Check out the poster here-

The Jonas Brothers has been posting photos and videos from the new song What A Man Gotta Do on social media, leaving fans excited. Earlier, they shared a poster that features Nick along with his brothers Joe and Kevin as they announced the song to the world. They also shared a sneak peek into the song, making it difficult for fans to wait till Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra surprised her fans with the announcement of her next project. The actress will star in their upcoming drama series at Amazon alongside Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. PeeCee took to her social media to share the news with her fans and revealed that the series is called Citadel. She wrote, “Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon.”

Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL... A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/o4ADVX1QTw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 14, 2020

