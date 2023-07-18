OMG 2: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva turns saviour for Pankaj Tripathi in 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi' song

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Oonchi Oonchi Waadi song out

Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Song OUT: Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first song from his upcoming film OMG 2. It serves as a devotional hymn featuring Pankaj Tripathi with Akshay, who is playing Lord Shiva in the film. Titled Oonchi Oonchi Waadi, the song has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi with music by Djstrings. Sharing the song, Akshay captioned, "भोले शंकर, #OonchiOonchiWaadi out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

The song featured Pankaj as an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who sings bhajans in a Shiv temple and also does seva as he washes the temple corridors and performs puja with his family at home. However, Pankaj Tripathi is worried about his son probably due to his academics as he tries to adjust in a bigger branded school. Akshay Kumar comes to their rescue in the form of Lord Shiva.

OMG 2 put on hold

After OMG 2 screening, the Examining Committee told the producers to refer the film to the Revision Committee. While everyone loved the teaser of Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam's upcoming film 'OMG 2', it has not been given the green signal by the censor board yet. According to India Tv sources, 'Oh My God 2' has been put on hold by the censor board. The reasons behind the censor board's decision are yet to be revealed.

B.N Tiwari, FWICE President shared, "Censor Board has put OMG 2 on hold, and will be further reviewed by the committee. He also added that the censor board has also put a stop to the teaser of OMG 2 for now. The censor board sent the film to the review committee."

Prior to playing lord Shiva, Akshay essayed the role of Shri Krishna in 'OMG'. The film earned tremendously at the box office. Directed by Amit Rai, stars like Arun Govil and Govind Namdev are also expected to be seen in the film. There is a lot of excitement about the release of this film. The film will release on August 11, clashing with Sunny Deol's film 'Gadar 2,' which is also releasing on the same date.

