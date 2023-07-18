Ajmer 92 director Pushpendra Singh REACTS to ongoing controversy & ban, says 'show their pain...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE IMAGE Ajmer 92 director Pushpendra Singh

Ajmer 92: Pushpendra Singh's directorial has already stirred controversy ahead of its release this year. Scheduled for release in July 2023, the film revolves around the horrific gangrape cases that transpired in the city over three decades ago. The film encapsulates the suicides of several minor girls who were raped, leading to widespread panic and hysteria. However, several claimed that the film portrays a specific community in a bad light. Now, reacting to the same the director said, 'Many people think that the film is against a particular community but it is not true.'

Pushpendra Singh's statement

On facing backlash, Pushpendra told ANI, "We are facing a lot of problems to release this film. Many people think that the film is against a particular community but it is not true. It is not a propaganda film. We are just trying to show what our girls faced. We are trying to show their pain through our film. Our intention is not to hurt the sentiments of people."

ALSO READ: Ajmer 92: What was 1992 Ajmer gangrape case? Know the story behind it

Ajmer 92 Trailer

The trailer of the film, which was released on July 17, showcased how rape victims were blackmailed by powerful people in the Ajmer and why many of them committed suicide. The film stars Manoj Joshi, Karan Verma, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kala, and Shalini Kapoor in important roles. Written by Suraj Pal Rajak, Pushpendra Singh, and Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the film attracted controversies as many Islamic organisations including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind called for its ban.

The description of the trailer on YouTube reads, ''The gripping trailer encapsulates the suicides of several minor girls who are raped, leading to widespread panic and hysteria. The story revolves around how grief-stricken girls are blackmailed by powerful men. Ajmer-92' aspires to ignite a sense of empowerment within women, encouraging them to break their silence and bravely speak out against any form of atrocity.'' It will hit the screens on July 21.

Latest Entertainment News