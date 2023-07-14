Ajmer 92: What was 1992 Ajmer gangrape case? Know the story behind it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ajmer 92

Ajmer 92: Pushpendra Singh's directorial has already stirred controversy ahead of its release this year. 'Ajmer 92' is scheduled for release in July 2023 and revolves around the horrific gangrape case that transpired in the city over three decades ago. It sheds light on the darker events and how grief-stricken girls are blackmailed by powerful men in Rajasthan's Ajmer in 1992. The film encapsulates the suicides of several minor girls who were raped, leading to widespread panic and hysteria.

The real story behind 'Ajmer 92' film

The origin of the 'Ajmer 92' film is based on the scandalous series of events including blackmail and rapes, that occurred in Ajmer in 1992, which were brought to light by a report published in the Hindi newspaper, 'Dainik Navjyoti'. According to the available reports, Farooq and Nafis Chishti, members of the influential Khadim family entrusted with the administration of the Ajmer Dargah, were leading a group of young men involved in the heinous acts. Their modus operandi involved gang-raping, and blackmailing young women at a secluded farmhouse or bungalow.

Reports claimed that local authorities were aware of the events up to a year prior, but chose to not take any legal action Investigations revealed that Farooq Chishti befriended a young girl from Sophia Senior Secondary School in Ajmer and took obscene photos of her to take advantage. He coerced her into introducing him to her schoolmates. 'Dainik Navjyoti' reported that there were over 250 victims, between the ages of 11 and 20.

The girls were gangraped in the farmhouse by young men led by the Chistis and were photographed in compromising positions. The perpetrators subsequently used the photos to intimidate and silence the victims, preventing them from filing complaints. However, the news eventually broke out after the obscene photos were leaked, which compelled the police to take action.

In September 1992, some 18 serial offenders were charged in court. The first eight to go to trial were reportedly sentenced to life in prison; however, four of them were later acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in 2001. And in 2007, a fast-track court in Ajmer convicted Farooq Chishti, but in 2013, the High Court released him on time served.

Ajmer 92 Teaser

The recently released teaser showcases how rape victims were blackmailed by powerful people in the town and why many of them committed suicide. The film stars Manoj Joshi, Karan Verma, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kala, and Shalini Kapoor in important roles. Written by Suraj Pal Rajak, Pushpendra Singh, and Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the film attracted controversies as many Islamic organisations including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind called for its ban.

HC dismisses petition seeking a ban on the film

The Rajasthan High Court recently dismissed a petition seeking to ban the film. Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtiya, an organisation in Ajmer, had filed a petition in the HC demanding a ban on the film and the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of a retired HC judge to examine its content before its release.

The petitioner claimed the movie is a deliberate attempt to defame the Ajmer Dargah and the khadims. The organisation also added in the petition that the film's trailer contains provocative and blasphemous dialogues. It said the whole Chisti community has been depicted in the movie in a negative light and is unnecessarily associated with the abovementioned incident.

Meanwhile, 'Ajmer 92' is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 21.

