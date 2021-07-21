Neha Kakkar releases Dil Ko Karaar Aaya reprise version, husband Rohanpreet's reaction is priceless | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Neha Kakkar releases Dil Ko Karaar Aaya reprise version, husband Rohanpreet reaction is priceless

Singer Neha Kakkar on Wednesday treated her fans and followers with exciting news as she shared the reprised version of her song "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya." The original song featuring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and actress Neha Sharma was released last year. In the new video, Neha looked breathtakingly beautiful in the red gown as she performed the song. Neha took to Instagram to share the song. She wrote, “#DilKoKaraarAayaReprise All Yours Now!!! @rana_sotal @iamrajatnagpal”.

Soon after her post, fans showered their love in the comments section. But what caught our attention was husband Rohanpreet Singh's adorable comment on the video. He wrote, “Hayee Ishq Ka Bukhar Aayaaaa!!!!”

Earlier in the day, Neha poured Eid wishes sharing a picture with her darling husband Rohanpreet.

Neha recently shared that she has become the 'most followed Indian musician' on Instagram with 60 million followers. Neha took to her Instagram and shared a video with her fans celebrating the milestone. Along with the clip, she also penned a long note, thanking her fans and followers for showering her with all the love.

She captioned the video, "60 Million Pyar! Main Khush Nahin Behad Khush Hoon (I'm not just happy but extremely happy).. The amount of love you all give Your Nehu can’t be compared with anything! Aap ho toh Neha Kakkar Hai (Neha Kakkar is there because of you guys)! Thank You.. Each One of You and Specially My Most Special People, My #NeHearts Love You all!!!!"

"Thank You @rohanpreetsingh for always being there and making all my wishes come true since the time you came in my life!! Also.. I must thank and mention these two sweethearts too coz they actually put a lot of efforts to surprise me yesterday. God bless you both @roshni0819 & @shrxya_goxl I #NehaKakkar can proudly say that I’m The #MostFollowedIndianMusician #NehuDiaries," she concluded.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married last year. She was last seen in the music video of the single titled “Khad Tainu Main Dassa” with Rohanpreet Singh.