Manjha Motion Poster: The fresh jodi of Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar is unmissable

A fresh pair of Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar is soon going to win your hearts all over through their upcoming music video which is titled Manjha. The first look of the two actors in the form of a motion poster was shared by the two of them on their respective social media handles. As soon as the poster was shared, people on social media started appreciating their chemistry in the new project.

Aayush took to his Instagram account and shared the motion-poster with a caption that read, "Presenting the motion poster of my upcoming music video with @desimusicfactory, #Manjha beautifully sung by @vishalmishraofficial starring the beautiful @saieemmanjreka ! Releasing on 16th March ! Can't wait for all of you to see it. Produced by @anshul300 Directed by @arvindrkhaira."

The song is directed by Arvindr Khaira under the label of Desi Music Factory and presented by Anshul Garg. The romantic tune has been crooned by Vishal Mishra.

