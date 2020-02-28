Lollipop Lagelu Sensation Pawan Singh's Hindi song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' breaks all records

Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh has yet again given us the Holi anthem of the year through his Hindu debut song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai.' The star of the regional cinema who is best recalled for his chartbuster, Lollypop lagelu, a track that features on every party’s playlist has set his benchmark in Bollywood with the track which also features dancer Lauren Gottlieb in the lead, composed by Payal Dev, which released this week. The song has become the number one trending song on YouTube and has been loved by the nation.

The track’s video, choreographed and directed by Mudassar Khan, features phenomenal dancer Lauren and Pawan, who displays his Bollywood moves for the first time ever, and has striking chemistry with the actress. The video of the song has a riot of colours, giving it the vibrant feels of a perfect desi Holi number. The track has been released on February 23, 2020, by Jjust Music on YouTube.

On the day of its release, the song trended on number one on YouTube. An excited Lauren took to Instagram and wrote, "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai TRENDING #1 @youtubeindia!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m totally freaking out right now. I’ve never trended #1!!! It feels so good to reach new heights. Thank you all so much!!!! So glad you are loving it!!!!!! This is going to be the best Holi Season EVER!!!!!!! LET THE CELEBRATIONS BEGIN!!!!!!!!! The entire team just killed it!!!! Guys we shot this song in just 1 day Usually something like this would take 3 days. The team worked so hard shooting for 20 hours straight. God bless them all."

Kamariya hila rahi hai, happens to be one of the most loved indie song of 2020. Watch the full song here:

