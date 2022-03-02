Khuda Se Dar: Asim Riaz's first look from new music video stuns fans; brother Umar Riaz has this to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Titled Tera Bhai, Asim Riaz had dedicated a song to his elder brother Umar Riaz.

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz never fails to impress his fans and followers with some interesting content. On Wednesday (March 2), he dropped the first look poster of his upcoming music video Khuda Se Dar. Sharing the poster on his Instagram, he wrote, "FEAR NO ONE BUT GOD..!! Get ready squad for the next drop #KHUDASEDAR!! Stay tuned." In the poster, Asim can be seen standing and his hands and body are chained with the shadow of the mob in the background.

Take a look:

Asim's new look seems to impress his fans and followers who bombarded the post with their comments. His brother and Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz wrote, "The track is gonna blow everyone’s mind!" One of the fans wrote, "Inshallah ye bht bht High level pe hit hoga." Another said, "Abhi se Superhit song." "Omg this poster looks massive. Khuda se dar Gonna be bang on rap. Poster and rap name says it all. it will give you shivers and goosebumps," commented one of his die-hard fans.

Asim who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms has successfully delivered many rap songs in the past which became a hit among the audience. Previously, the model-turned singer had dedicated a song to his elder brother Umar Riaz while he was locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Titled, Tera Bhai, the song garnered massive popularity.

Also read: Asim Riaz announces new song Tera Bhai, dedicates it to brother Umar Riaz

Asim has also sung songs including 'King Kong', 'Built In Pain', 'Back To Start' and 'Sky High' among others. He has also been seen in many music videos with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. He was last seen in the music video Piya Re Piya alongside Adah Sharma.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana step out for 'chaat-papdi' date | PICS