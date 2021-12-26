Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Asim Riaz announces new song Tera Bhai, dedicates it to brother Umar Riaz

Highlights Asim Riaz was the contestant of Bigg Boss 13

Asim's elder brother Umar Riaz is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house

He is a doctor by profession

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is leaving no stone unturned to support his brother Umar Riaz who is a contestant in Bigg Boss 15. Asim on Sunday (December 26), took to Instagram and informed his fans and followers that he will be releasing his new song soon, which will be dedicated to his elder brother Umar. "TERA BHAI' for our brother @umarriazz91 @asimriaz77.official ft. @roachkillaofficial," he wrote in the caption.

'Tera Bhai' will be out on January 1, 2022, on Asim's YouTube channel. "Full song out on 01.01.2022 on my youtube channel. Get Ready Squad this one gonna make you'll groove #UmarSquad #Umararmy #Asimsquad," he added.

Take a look:

Previously, Asim had tweeted a motivational note for Umar after he faced host Salman Khan's wrath because of his aggressive nature. Salman called Umar a violent doctor and said that he will hurt somebody someday. Asim took to Twitter and wrote a motivational message for him. He wrote, “Time is the healer brother @realumarriaz main thing is now I see you strong like never before …. Keep your head up Real eyes…!Realize. Real lies."

Umar is one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house. He has been enjoying massive fan support from outside. He is speculated to win the show if he continues to play his game like he is playing now. Several contestants who were eliminated earlier are also supporting Umar now.

Also read: Himanshi Khurana disappointed after Salman Khan drags Asim's name while scolding Umar Riaz

Meanwhile on the work front, prior to 'Tera Bhai', Asim has sung songs like 'King Kong', 'Built In Pain', 'Back To Start' and 'Sky High' among others. He has also been seen in many music videos with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.