Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai: Presenting Pawan Singh's 'dhamakedaar' Holi song with Lauren Gottlieb

Bhojpuri superstar actor-singer Pawan Singh has finally made his debut in the Hindi music industry through his latest track titled 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' also featuring dancer Lauren Gottlieb. The song is definitely a surprise for his fans who were eagerly waiting for a Holi song from the Bhojpuri sensation. Pawan who is popular for Bhojpuri songs like Lollypop Lagelu and Badnam Kar Dogi, in the latest song, is seen matching steps with the beauty which is definitely a treat for the fans. The music video is directed and choreographed by Mudassar Khan and it was shared by the makers today and ever since it is number one on YouTube trends.

The song by Jjust Music has been penned down by Mohsin Shaikh and Payal Dev. The same was shared by Lauren on Instagram with a caption that read, "It is FINALLY HERE! My first ever Holi song along with @singhpawan999, #KamariyaHilaRahiHai is out now! Time to get into the vibes of craziness and fun! #YeHoliBawaalHoga. Click the link in bio to check it out!"

She further shared how unusual it is for a song to trend number one on YouTube and that her song has done it in just a few hours. Lauren wrote, "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai TRENDING #1 @youtubeindia!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m totally freaking out right now. I’ve never trended #1!!! It feels so good to reach new heights. Thank you all so much!!!! So glad you are loving it!!!!!! This is going to be the best Holi Season EVER!!!!!!! LET THE CELEBRATIONS BEGIN!!!!!!!!!"

Talking about the song, the Bhojpuri sensation in an interview said, "I am hoping like my other Bhojpuri numbers this song "Kamariya-Hila Rahi Hai" will be the Holi anthem of the year. I am excited and am awaiting the audience views on this song. I am sure that the song will create joy on the festival of Holi. This is my first mainstream Bollywood style Hindi song and I can't thank Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust music enough for giving me this opportunity. I had so much fun in making this one. I hope my fans shower the same love on me as they have done for my other songs too."

Have a look at the fun song here:

Also, check out Pawan's popular track here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries