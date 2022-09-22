JHope and Crush's Rush Hour out; BTS rapper treats ARMY with smooth dance moves

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KOO_PICASSO JHope and Crush's Rush Hour out

Jhope of BTS fame and South Korean star, Crush collaborated to bring a thrilling song 'Rush Hour' that released on Thursday. Ever since the release of the first teaser, ARMY had been eagerly waiting for the song. Keeping up with his trademark style, Jhope gave fans other reasons to go gaga over him. Rush Hour is a catchy song that will force you to vibe along and get hooked to the smooth dance moves that the rapper along with Crush flaunts. It definitely shows a bromance between the two idols.

Jhope was the first BTS member to release his solo album titled 'Jack In The Box' after the boy band announced that they are taking a break to focus on their individual careers. The rapper was showered with immense love and praise as his solo album hit the charts. Now, he has treated ARMY with another chartbuster.

Watch Jhope and Crush's Rush Hour here-

As soon as the song popped on YouTube, fans were delighted and flooded Twitter with posts. They shared their favourite moments from the song and hailed Jhope. One user wrote, "I feel like I’m gonna dance dance dance to #RushHour by #Crush featuring and starring #jhope of #BTS" Another tweeted, "OMG! #RushHour by #CRUSH featuring #JHOPE of #BTS is the best song ever! "

Meanwhile, Jhope also performed at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago and his fellow BTS member Jimin was present there to cheer him up. Talking about going solo to Rolling Stone, the rapper earlier said, "I miss my members. But that’s also presented good challenges — physically, energetically, and mentally — after having worked the past 10 years in a group setting. [It’s] very challenging, but also very fun. So actually, I think it’s very positive to take on new challenges, [which] are actually going to help me as a person. So I’m actually enjoying the whole process."

"Every moment is very fun and very new and it makes me feel like I’ve gone back to the old days," he said.

On the other hand, BTS is all set to hold 'free in-person' concert on October 15 to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. Titled 'Yet to Come', the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (9.30 pm IST). ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse.

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors of the 'Busan World Expo 2030'.

