Independence Day 2022: Vande Mataram to Teri Mitti, ignite spirit of patriotism with these 10 Bollywood songs

Independence Day 2022: Celebrate the 75th Independence Day on August 15 by tuning into some of the heartwarming patriotic songs. Here we bring to you the list of songs that you can tune into to keep the flame of patriotism and love for your country keep burning in your hearts.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2022 16:35 IST
Independence Day 2022
Image Source : YOUTUBE Independence Day 2022

Independence Day 2022: This year India will be celebrating 75 years of achieving independence on August 15, 2022. The day marks the sacrifices of our brave leaders and freedom fighters who gave away their everything for the sake of their countrymen. This year the celebrations kickstarted well in advance with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav where every Indian participated in hoisting a tri-colour flag. Since no celebration is complete without songs, there are a number of hit Bollywood patriotic songs for this special day. Here we bring to you the list of songs that you can tune into to keep the flame of patriotism and love for your country keep burning in your hearts. 

Jai Ho

Vande Mataram

I Love My India

Ae Watan

Teri Mitti

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo 

Chak De India 

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe 

Breathless 

Also read: Independence Day 2022: Inspirational quotes by freedom fighters to recall on August 15

Saare Jahan Se Achcha

We wish you a Happy Independence Day!

