Independence Day 2022: Vande Mataram to Teri Mitti, ignite spirit of patriotism with these 10 Bollywood songs

Independence Day 2022: This year India will be celebrating 75 years of achieving independence on August 15, 2022. The day marks the sacrifices of our brave leaders and freedom fighters who gave away their everything for the sake of their countrymen. This year the celebrations kickstarted well in advance with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav where every Indian participated in hoisting a tri-colour flag. Since no celebration is complete without songs, there are a number of hit Bollywood patriotic songs for this special day. Here we bring to you the list of songs that you can tune into to keep the flame of patriotism and love for your country keep burning in your hearts.
Jai Ho
Vande Mataram
I Love My India
Ae Watan
Teri Mitti
Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo
Chak De India
Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe
Breathless
Saare Jahan Se Achcha
We wish you a Happy Independence Day!