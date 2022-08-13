Independence Day 2022: Inspirational quotes by freedom fighters to recall on August 15

Follow us on Inspirational quotes by freedom fighters

Independence Day 2022: Freedom fighters are the unsung warriors that liberated India from British tyranny. India gained independence from the British Empire on August 15, 1947, following the Independence Movement headed by Mahatma Gandhi and his doctrine of peaceful protest. Lord Mountbatten, the final viceroy of India, oversaw the transition of power. The freedom warriors' contribution to the freedom struggle is immeasurable, and they have said things that are imprinted in Indian history and speak volumes. These eminent figures' quotes are remembered whenever there is a wave of patriotism and they never fail to uplift us. India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence on August 15. The day is recognised as a national holiday throughout the nation. On August 15, 1947, Jawahar Lal Nehru took the oath as India's first Prime Minister.

Image Source : INDIA TVYou must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. - Mahatma Gandhi

Image Source : INDIATVDon't limit a child to your own learning, for she was born in another time. - Rabindranath Tagore

Image Source : INDIATV They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. - Bhagat Singh

Image Source : INDIATVThe policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all- Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru

Image Source : INDIATV One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Image Source : INDIATVTum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga- Subhash Chandra Bose

Image Source : INDIATVI measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved - BR Ambedkar

Image Source : INDIATVAisi jawaani kisi kaam ki nahi jo apni matrbhoomi ke kaam na aa sake.- Chandrashekhar Azad

Image Source : INDIATVSwaraj is my birthright and I shall have it- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Image Source : INDIATVIn attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end! - Dr Rajendra Prasad

