Honey Singh and Millind Gaba come together for peppy song 'Paris Ka Trip' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Honey Singh and Millind Gaba come together for a song

Honey Singh has teamed up with fellow singer and songwriter Millind Gaba for their latest track, 'Paris Ka Trip'. Mihir Gulati directed the song, which was composed by Honey Singh and written by Millind Gaba. Their collaboration has stirred the internet and fans have been thrilled. Honey has sung a number of popular hits in the past like 'Angreji Beat', 'Birthday Bash', 'Makhna' and he also composed songs for movies such as 'Baazaar' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Speaking about his latest track and working with Millind, Honey said in a statement: "Millind Gaba is like a brother to me and I'm so happy that fans finally get to watch us together. We had a blast creating this track and shooting the music video. 'Paris Ka Trip' felt like one big party."

Watch the song here:

The track is a perfect dance number with dhol beats and quirky lyrics. Millind shared: "Honey Singh is back better than ever. I call him 'Shera' and I have deep respect and love for him as an artist. I feel extremely excited that we could collaborate on this track because I've learnt a lot from him."

Director Mihir also spoke about bringing Honey and Millind together for the track as he said, "The highlight of the track is the brotherhood and camaraderie between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Millind Gaba. The song is modern in its approach but still connected to their roots. 'Paris Ka Trip' is a sure shot treat for their fans."

Also read: Rakhi Sawant dreams of becoming chief minister, says 'Hema Malini ki kamar jese road bana dungi' | Viral Video

Honey Singh and Millind Gaba's 'Paris Ka Trip', produced by Bhushan Kumar, is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan begins shooting for Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta’s film, latter drops new look

Latest Entertainment News