Kareena Kapoor Khan begins shooting for Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta’s film, latter drops new look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for Puma

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave her fans a glimpse of her upcoming movie with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta. Kareena landed in London to begin shooting for the film. She took to her Instagram handle to share a still and wrote, “Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo (let's go) guys let’s do this.” In the picture, Kareena was flaunting her red hair in minimal make-up against the sunlight. She was wearing a long dark jacket as she leaned against a wall. She posed next to luggage and it appeared to be associated with her character from the untitled project. After she shared the photo, Masaba Gupta, Karisma Kapoor and Zahan Kapoor among others cheered for her in the comment section.

See the post here:

Earlier, Kareena posted a mirror selfie while getting ready in a vanity studio. She said that it was for Day 1 of a project and tagged Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. While not much has been revealed about the film, it’s reportedly going to be a murder mystery. It’s directed by Hansal Mehta and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Motion Pictures.

Kareena was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which starred Aamir Khan in the titular role, is the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film, which was released at the festival of Rakshabandhan on August 11 but it did not meet the expectations of fans. The film’s box office collections remained below Rs 200 crore in the domestic market. The film started streaming on Netflix from October 6, four months before it was expected to go on any digital platform.

Apart from Hansal Mehta’s next, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s next project, titled, The Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her digital debut. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Post that, Kareena will be seen in filmmaker Rhea Kapoor’s next, which was recently announced.

Also Read: Javed Akhtar's tweet to Michelle Obama, 'return to White house' has rustled Twitterati | See reactions

Also Read: Legal notice sent to Adipurush director Om Raut saying 'Apologise or face action'

Latest Entertainment News