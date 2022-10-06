Javed Akhtar's tweet to Michelle Obama, 'return to White house' has rustled Twitterati | See reactions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MICHELLEOBAMA Javed Akhtar and Michelle Obama's social media post

The veteran lyricist, Javed Akhtar has recently created a buzz on the internet by making an appeal to former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama to trace a path back to the White House. “Madame please take my words seriously; not only the US, but the world needs you in the White House. You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility,” he replied to a tweet by Michelle Obama.

The tweet read, “Dear Ms Michelle Obama, I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India .hopefully any Indian would know my name. Madame, please take my words seriously, not only the US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility”.

Michelle Obama is busy planning her US tour for her upcoming book, 'The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times'. She took to her Twitter handle to announce her, ‘The Light We Carry’ tour, during which she will share her personal stories. The tour will cover Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The tour will be moderated in different states by celebrity hosts like Ellen Degeneres, Gayle King, Elizabeth Alexander, Conan OBrien, among others. "I'm so excited to go on #TheLightWeCarry Tour with these wonderful people! I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more. I hope you'll join us!", the tweet read.

As soon as Akhtar dropped the comment, fans flooded the section with their political opinions and funny messages. Meme Lords got busy making jokes and posting them on social media. While many joked about Akhtar 'believing' he is famous in India, others expressed disappointment over his silence on Sajid Khan's debut on the small screen with 'Bigg Boss 16'. Khan was accused by nine women in the industry of inappropriate behavior in 2018.

Meanwhile, Obama's month-long tour will start from November 15 to December 13. The other celebrity moderators include Conan O'Brien, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, journalists Gayle King and Michele Norris, 'Today' show host Hoda Kotb, poet Elizabeth Alexander and advocate Heather McGhee.

