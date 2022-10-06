Rakhi Sawant dreams of becoming chief minister, says 'Hema Malini ki kamar jese road bana dungi' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT Rakhi Sawant dreams of becoming chief minister

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly Town. She is known for her outspokenness and unabashed behaviour. Rakhi never fails to entertain people and bring smiles to people's faces. She often hit the healdines owing to her bizarre remarks. Now, a video is going viral on the internet that shows Rakhi Sawant expressing her dream of becoming a chief minister.

The viral video shows Rakhi Sawant discussing what she would do if she was appointed CM. She said, "Agar mujhe iss desh ka CM banaya jaaye, you know kahi ka bhi to mai Hema Malini ji ke gore gore gaalon jese, Hema Malini ji ki gori gori kamar jese road bana dungi. Jitni sundar wo dreamgirl hai wese he sadke bana dungi, wese humare hindustan me har sadko pr gaddhe he gaddhe hai, un gaddho ko mai Hema Malini ji ke sundarta jese, unka face, unki body, unki kamar, uske aage mai nahi jaungi. Tumlog mazak me mat lo jab Modi ji chai banate banate PM ban gye to mai baithe baithe, lete lete, Haste haste, CM kyun nahi ban sakti bhaiya."

Watch the video here:

The video was widely shared on social media and netizens took to the comment section to react to the video.

For the unversed, Earlier, actor-turned-BJP MP Hema Malini took a jab at Rakhi Sawant when quizzed about rumours that Kangana Ranaut might contest elections in Mathura. Replying to the media, Hema said, "Good, it is good…You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become."

After that, Rakhi Sawant also responded to her jibe and said, "I am very happy today. It was actually a secret that I would be contesting in the elections. The news was to be announced by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah. But it is my good fortune that my dream girl, Hema Malini, announced the news of me contesting the upcoming elections. Actually, PM Modi and Amit Shah were supposed to speak about me but.. Let it be, PM Modi or Hema Malini, it’s the same thing. I’m now going to become Smiti Irani part 2. I’m so happy that I will contest the elections. Please support me. And Hema Malini ji, thank you for giving such a nice statement about me."

