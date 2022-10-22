Diwali 2022: Celebrate with Khesari Lal Yadav, Priyanka Panday & other's latest Bhojpuri songs

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILLS Latest Bhojpuri songs for Diwali

One of the biggest festivals in India, known as Deepavali, is right around the corner, and people are gearing up to celebrate it with a blast. The festival of lights which marks the triumph of happiness over despair, light over obscurity and success over destitution, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. This year, the festival falls on Monday, October 24. On this auspicious festival, people worship Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kuber. They decorate their homes with rangoli, lights and candles, wear new traditional clothes and perform aarti.

Some also enjoy playing cards and celebrate the festivities with their friends and family. Apart from good food and unique decor, all that you need is a good playlist of songs. Not just Bollywood, people now-a-days love to groove to Bhojpuri numbers, which have a huge fanbase. The music space is flooded with new Bhojpuri songs and peppy numbers from popular singers like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Priyanka Pandey. When planning to make a playlist for your Diwali celebrations, you cannot miss out on these top Chartbuster Bhojpuri songs. ALSO READ: Choti Diwali 2022: Narak Chaturdashi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance, Wishes, Facebook & Whatsapp Status

1. Patakha Par Chapa: Khesari Lal Yadav

2. Jalaye Deep Ghar Ghar: Priyanka Panday

3. Bhojpuri Happy Diwali

4. Rato Rato Diwali: Khesari Lal Yadav

5. Thik Hai: Khesari Lal Yadav: Diwali Bhojpuri Song

6. Raja Ghare Chal Aiti: Nisha Upadhyay

7. Padaka Mudi Pe Phorbe: Khesari Lal Yadav

8. Sabko Happy Diwali: Mohini Panday

