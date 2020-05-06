Image Source : TWITTER Dhvani Bhanushali's song Vaaste declared top song of 2019

Popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali's single Vaaste has been named the top song of 2019 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide. Dhvani's voice is well complemented by the vocals of Nikhil D'Souza in the song. Ever since the song released in April last year, it has been topping the charts everywhere.

Excited about the response she has received for the song, Dhvani told India TV, "I’m overwhelmed and can’t thank my fans enough for showering ‘Vaaste’ with so much love. It’s an exciting time to be part of the global music landscape and to find myself on a list that highlights the best and biggest names in music is truly unbelievable. I am grateful to Bhushan Sir & T series team to give me this opportunity and have faith in me. I need to thank Tanishk Bagchi who composed the music for 'Vaaste', Radhika Rao who directed the music video and the entire team who made this song such a success. These achievements strive me to perform better and make me grow with each passing day."

Watch Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste song here-

Dhvani also took to social media to share a video from the promotions of the Vaaste song and wrote, "Here's sharing a snippet of #Vaaste from the time when I was promoting #NaJaTu. This song has always been special and it will always be. Swipe left to see Vaaste on top of IFPI's Top Songs 2019 list"

Dhvani recently released the song Jeetenge Hum, which she shot at home with her father Vinod Bhanushali during the lockdown. The song is dedicated to those who are helping people to fight against the global pandemic. She wrote, "One Nation. Million Emotions. #JeetengeHum

Dedicating the song of hope to the people working at the frontline. Let's fight this together!"

