BTS members RM and Jin recover from COVID, released from quarantine

BTS members RM and Jin have fully recovered from COVID-19, announced BigHit Music, the management agency of the South Korean music sensation, on Tuesday. Both RM and Jin, who tested positive for the virus on December 25, were released from quarantine at 12 pm KST today. "We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19, and their quarantines have concluded as of today (January 4) at noon.

"RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on the fan community forum Weverse.

While neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine, Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery, the agency said.

"We would like to thank all fans who have shown concern for the artists’ health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow healthcare guidelines," BigHit Music further said.

Fellow member Suga, who tested COVID-19 positive a day before group leader RM and Jin, was released from quarantine on Monday after he recovered from the disease.

After performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US in December, BTS had announced that they will be taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy".