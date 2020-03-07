Holi 2020: 10 Bollywood songs to make your Holi party electrifying this year

The festival of Holi is around the corner and everyone has already begun preparing for the most happening Holi parties. While some are excited to be a part of the biggest bash around them, others are planning an electrifying party for their family and friends. On this day, people spend the entire day dancing to the tunes of peppy Holi tracks and smearing each other’s face with vibrant colours and Gulaal. Holi is also synonymous to the most fun parties and endless dance face-offs. So as you plan your big Holi party, take a cue from us for the top 10 Bollywood songs that you should not miss from your playlist.

Jai Jai Shivshankar - War

Badri Ki Dulhania

Balam Pichkari

Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali

Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi

Go Pagal

Aaj Na Chodenge

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain

Soni Soni Akhiyon Wali

Ang Se Ang Lagana

