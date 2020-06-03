Ayushmann, Amitabh starrer Gulabo Sitabo's new music video 'Madari Ka Bandar' will leave you enchanted

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN Aysuhmann, Amitabh starrer Gulabo Sitabo's new music video 'Madari Ka Bandar' will leave you enchanted

Presented by The Rising Sun Films and Kinoworks, 'Madari Ka Bandar' from Gulabo Sitabo grabs the essence of the movie perfectly. Composed by Anuj Garg and written by Dinesh Pant, this soothing song is sung by Tochi Raina and Anuj Garg.

Speaking about Madari Ka Bandar's composition for Gulabo Sitabo, Anuj Garg said, “Composing Madari Ka Bandar has been really special. It was incredible to watch multi-talented Dinesh Pant, charmingly weave in the essence of the film with his beautiful words. The entire album perfectly captures the quirks and eccentricities of the movie and does complete justice to Shoojit da’s vision for Gulabo Sitabo. The soundscape of Madari Ka Bandar, co-sung by Tochi Raina, will leave the audience completely mesmerized.”

Watch Madari Ka Bandar here-

Co-singer Tochi Raina said, “The brilliance of Anuj Garg is that he can seamlessly blend a quintessential folk song with contemporary melodies. It was a pleasure to have sung Madari Ka Bandar alongside him for Gulabo Sitabo. The lyrics are very expressive yet soothing. I am certain that the audience will be left enchanted with the song's excellence."

The makers of the film dropped the trailer and left the fans in splits with another off-beat subject portrayed in a comical way. Gulabo Sitabo shows a hilarious journey of a landlord and the tenant. While Ayushmann plays the role of a tenant who refuses to leave the 'haveli', Big B plays the strict landlord who loves his house the most in this world. The much anticipated movie featuring the bickering duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo is all set for a global release on June 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer

