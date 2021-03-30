Image Source : YOUTUBE/SAREGAMA MUSIC Aaj Sajeya: Alaya F looks whimsical as modern bride in latest music video | WATCH

Actress Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut last year with the comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, returns to the music video Aaj sajeya, which was launched on Tuesday. The actress was looking whimsical in a modern bridal avatar.

Talking about her new project, Alaya says she is confident that the song will soon be part of every wedding playlist.

"It has charm and quirk, and is just very truthful to a modern young bride. It has all the right components to be the wedding song of the season. This will be my first music video so I'm very excited about it. It's been such a fun and warm ride that now that it's releasing, I am looking forward to seeing everyone's reactions," she says.

Watch the song here:

The song revolves around bride-to-be Alaya. She looks like a breath of fresh ai in a white lehenga choli. She added a punch of contemporary bride as she completed her look with sneakers. The song also features actor Taha Shah Badussha, who has worked in films such as Luv Ka Da End, Gippi and Baar Baar Dekho. He made his OTT debut with the series Bekaaboo 2.

Aaj sajeya has been directed by Punit Malhotra. Musician Goldie Sohel has penned the lyrics, as well as composed and sung the number.

On a related note, Alaya recently won the Filmfare award in the best debut actor (female) category for her film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress took to her Instagram and shared her happiness and excitement with her fans and followers. Sharing her picture with the black lade, Alaya wrote, "SHE'S MINE!!!!! Best Debut Female!!♥I’m smiling from ear to ear!!! So, so, so grateful! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! thank you for all the love and support! I promise to keep working hard and doing my best every single day! Going to make all of you so so proud thank you for believing in me."

-with IANS inputs