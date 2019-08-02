Woman melodiously sings Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma' song at railway station, her video goes viral

Lata Mangeshkar who is said to be blessed by Goddess Saraswati has contributed a lot to the music industry. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati herself resides in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar. Each of her songs is worth listening a million times and has been a huge success every time. Recently, a video goes viral on the web where a lady was spotted at the railway station. The lady is seen singing the very famous song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma.' Released in 1972, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma song is from the movie Shor, starring Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Master Satyajit, Jaya Bhaduri, Premnath.

The video is from Barpeta Town, Ranaghat railway station. The video has been shared by 47,000 people and liked by over 50,000 people. There are around 2.5 million views on the video and trust us, you can't skip this one.

Not just the voice of the lady but the pain in her eyes suggest the struggles she has been dealing with all through her life. She remains undisturbed by the commotion of passing train and remains determined in her singing. Netizens are going gaga over her voice and dropping in sweet comments to praise her talent. Considering her age, having such honey in the voice is a true blessing. Well, she deserves applause for being so much talent and treating us with such a beautiful song in her voice.

