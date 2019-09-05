Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
Sapna Choudhary all set to sizzle in latest Haryanvi song Lootera, see first look poster

Sapna Choudhary's bold style will be seen in the latest Haryanvi song Lootera. Check out first look here.

New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2019 12:38 IST
Sapna Choudhary all set to sizzle in latest Haryanvi song Lootera, see first look poster 

Sapna Choudhary Latest News: Sapna Choudhary's latest Haryanvi song Lootera is all set to release soon. As fans eagerly wait for Sapna's  latest song to hit the internet soon, its first look is out. Sapna Choudhary's bold style will be seen in the song. Sapna Chaudhary has shared the first look of this song on Instagram and wrote "coming soon".

Sapna looks every bit the head-turner that she is in a multi-colored choli and bright blue ghaghra as she strikes an intense pose, with Nait standing beside her looking all macho. 

Coming soon #LOOTERA @official_rnait @itssapnachoudhary @itsafsanakhan @jasvirpal_jassrecords @archie @impressivedesignstudio @b2getherpros @jassrecord Keep supporting

Sapna Choudhary's first brush of fame happened around the time she participated in the 11th season of 'Bigg Boss' during which she ended up becoming a household name.

The Haryanvi dancing queen Sapna Choudhary rose to fame with Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Solid Body, Tu Cheez Lajwaab. Her dance moves are hot, sensuous and very energetic. Her concerts are called Ragini in Haryana. It is a traditional way to get entertained by various performers.

