Ranu Mondal's song Teri Meri Kahaani Out: Himesh Reshammiya gives wings to Lata Mangeshkar’s follower

Ranu Mondal surprised Netizens with her soulful voice in a video where she was seen singing Lata Mangeshkar’s track Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai. The lady became a viral sensation and impressed singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya who gave her an opportunity to sing in his upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. After sharing the teaser of the song Teri Meri Kahaani, the makers have finally released the song in Ranu Mondal’s voice and it is a total bliss.

The makers of the film planned a new strategy where after releasing all the songs, the trailer will be released. Himesh, in a recent interview said, Himesh said, "I’m very happy with all the love that Happy Hardy and Heer is getting from the audience, I’m very proud of the product and very confident that the film will set new trends by the grace of god. Ranu ji has sung the song beautifully and I hope audience loves it and enjoys it as much as we did."

Have a look at the song here:

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar finally reacts to viral sensation Ranu Mondal, says imitation is not art

Have a look at the pictures from the song launch event which took place in Mumbai:

Pictures from Teri Meri Kahaani song launch event attended by Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal.

Pictures from Teri Meri Kahaani song launch event attended by Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal.

Pictures from Teri Meri Kahaani song launch event attended by Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal.

The teaser of the song was released yesterday which got a lot of views and shares in just a short span of time. Himesh took to his Instagram handle to share the same with a caption that read, "Official teaser By GOD’S GraceOf our epic blockbuster track Teri meri kahani from Happy hardy and heer, Full song coming out tom Thanks for all your love and support Always Blessed".

Apart from Teri Meri Kahaani, Ranu has also recorded two more songs in the film namely Aadat and the recreated version of 36 China Town’s song Ashiqui Mein Teri.

ALSO READ: Ranu Mondal who sang Lata Mangeshkar’s song to Chai Pi Lo aunty, meet people who became overnight sensation

In an interview to Indian Express, Ranu expressed her gratitude towards Himesh Reshammiya who gave her wings to fly. She said, “This was the first time that someone trained me. I dont know the technicalities of singing. Himesh ji treated me like a family member and gave me my life’s biggest opportunity. I cannot thank God enough for making me live a dream. I come from a broken family and have never seen so much love. And now that people are showering me with so much love, I could not be happier." Also, have a look at the viral video that made Ranu Mondal supremely famous:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News