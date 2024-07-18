Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper series Review: Manav Kaul's show has old Bollywood touch and bang-on performances

Read Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper series Review Here Photo:IMDB Movie Name: Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: July 18, 2024

July 18, 2024 Director: Amrit Raj Gupta and Puneet Krishna

Genre: satirical social-drama

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper series Review: Think about a man who's honest and hardworking but then life puts him in situations where he is forced to lower his standards. Heard that before, right? Anyone would have the same reaction until they just click the play button for Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper episode 1. This Netflix series has substance, is backed by powerful performances, has clap-worthy dialogues, the comedy is really comic and its old-school Bollywood charm is fantastic. Where the Panchayat duo, (Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak) are impressive, its Mirzapur's Rati Shankar Shukla AKA Shubhrajyoti Barat who is the most impactful as Raja Bhaiya in Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper series. Thinking about Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome, well scroll down to know about the leads.

Story

The story of Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper begins with the same nameplate and introduces audiences to the lead of this series. Helmed by Manav Kaul as Tribhuvan Mishra, the actor takes the story further, introducing his wife Ashoklata (played by Naina Sareen) and two kids in a simple middle-class home. You see Tribhuvan as an honest employee at the Noida housing scheme government office, the one who really says no to any deal under the table but this is till his money gets stuck at a bank that is shut down abruptly. This is a man, who is appreciated by his wife for his capabilities to understand a woman in bed and otherwise. And this is the same man who eventually gives in and uses these capabilities to serve his family's responsibilities amid the financial crunch. While turning into a male escort or 'Purush Vaishya' as called in the series, was easy for Tribhuvan but how things unfold and his entire world goes upside down is what makes this series engaging.

Direction and writing

The 9-episode series is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and Puneet Krishna. The duo have done a commendable job of keeping the story interesting till the last second. The perfect casting has also elevated the story of Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, but it's the writing of Puneet Krishna that makes the series a fun watch. However, the shaky camera movements and too much of zoomed frames, hamper the experience. The brother Shambhu (Sumit Gulati) and sister-in-law Shobha (Shweta Basu Prasad) scenes are mostly irrelevant until of course she catches her true spirit. Moreover, there are too many pauses amid several scenes that might force you to think if the series could have been limited to 8 episodes. But these stretches are somehow compensated with powerful dialogues so much so that you can expect a whole meme fest out of these.

The makers and music composer Ram Sampath should also be credited for coming up with easy-flowing songs that fit every situation. There's an episode where you watch the series moving forward with three back-to-back songs with no relevant scenes in between, but one doesn't complain as it feels right. The music of Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper really elevates the scenes and has a diversity in that too.

Acting

It's hard to watch a film or series with a weak link (I know you got reminded of another Netflix series). But it's equally hard to tell the best one when everyone is a performer. Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is bestowed with a great cast. Manav Kaul as Tribhuvan Mishra flows like water. The actor's gestures, way of walking and adapting to every scene, are a treat to watch. He is also able to bring out every emotion even if that is about a woman! Manav is supported by a good female lead, Tillotama Shome. She is expressive, but unfortunately, with great acting by everyone, she looks a bit dull. Jitin Gulati has his fair share of moments. Faisal Malik as Police Inspector Haider with his subordinate Mathew is the funniest of all. He has got the best entry in the show and probably the second-best line of dialogues. Those who have already loved the actor as Prahlad Cha in Panchayat are going to have ensuing fun.

There's another Panchayat actor in the Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper series, Ashok Pathak. Yes! It's our loving Vinod. Playing the role of Daicha, Ashok has the best comic timing. Despite having a gun in probably every scene, he's funny, promising and has the best character arc in the series. Shubhrajyoti Barat as Raja Bhaiya is amazing. The actor has the best dialogues and he delivers it with utmost honesty. He's a goon with emotions. His way of disproving his wife's ways and then validating the same is convincing and how. There's a dance sequence by the actor, followed by a rather sad realisation, that part of the series can even make its audience vulnerable. After all, Gangsters have emotions too. Shubhrajyoti, Faizal and Ashok have easily over shadowed the others.

Verdict

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is not a great series but it is a full-fledged entertainment bundle, that features comedy, romance, and melancholy in its truest form. The series does not only talk about sex and things surrounding it, the story brings women's emotions to centre stage. The series talks about human emotions in every way possible. From husband to wife, sex worker to client and boyfriend to lover, everyone is served neat and clean. Puneet Krishna, the maker of the Mirzapur series has ended Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper season 1 on an interesting note. It is safe to say that if the makers plan to bring its sequel, there will be people waiting for its arrival. Manav Kaul's OTT debut series is a good watch and easily deserves 3 stars.