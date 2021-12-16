Spider-Man No Way Home Movie Review: Tom Holland's film is an intense emotional rollercostar ride

Spider-Man No Way Home Photo:INSTAGRAM/SPIERMANMOVIES Movie Name: Spider-Man No Way Home

Release Date: Sec 16, 2021

Sec 16, 2021 Director: Jon Watts

Genre: Superhero film

This is a spoiler free review!

As the year closes, superhero fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the much anticipated Marvel film, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home. And why not? The last Spider-Man film, Far From Home was an adventurous ride that gave everybody a cinematic experience. Now, with this new installment, the franchise raises expectations with an incredible lead cast of Tom Holland and Zendaya in addition to some popular pop-culture names like Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Fox and a few more.

No Way Home picks right after where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' had ended. Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man was revealed at the end of 2019 film. It is easy to guess that things would not have been easy from him since. He has a girlfriend MJ and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) but also the rest of the world where half of the people aren't fond of him. With everything chaos by his side, Peter decides to change things or rather change the course of time. Peter Parker seeks help of of his Avengers colleague Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for the same. However, there's a twist and things soon fall apart.

Despite a warning from Wong (Benedict Wong) their indecision opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises. In the trailer we have already seen Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin (Spider-Man), Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius (Spider-Man 2), Thomas Haden Church's Sandman (Spider-Man 3), Rhys Ifans' the Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Jamie Foxx's Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) returning to avenge our titular superhero.

As these supervillains from previous franchises of 'Spider-Man' came back, the burning question on social media, 'have previous Spider-Mans Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned too? Well, that's something you need to find out in theaters.

That said, you won't be disappointed, because Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero mesmerises. He owns the role now and is very confident with whatever he is doing on the screen. While his romantic chemistry with Zendaya keeps fans very emotional, Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) and Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) keep the comedy quotient high.

The film keeps reminding its superheroes, villains and audience that 'With great powers comes great responsibility'. No Way Home is a good dose of nostalgia with some interesting references to Avengers movies for fans. As Alfred Molina comes back as Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus from Spiderman 2, it is a sight of delight. Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen too plays a good support as a mentor.

As expected from a Marvel film, the visuals are excellent aiding a superb big scale cinematic entertainment which people will want to watch in theatres. The action sequences are best enjoyed on big screen.

No Way home in simpler words is a treat to the fans who have followed Spiderman since Sam Raimi's days. The high octane nostalgia will leave you with tears but the feeling of being in a Spiderman world gives you immense happiness. The film has a beautifully executed end and with some surprises it has laid the stone for future Marvel films.