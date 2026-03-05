Avanashi Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Avanashi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 107 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Avanashi Assembly constituency comes under the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Dhanapal P of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating Athiyaman of the DMK.

Avanashi constituency demographic profile

The Avanashi Assembly constituency is a part of the Tiruppur district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,80,560 voters in the constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,36,241 were male and 1,44,313 were female voters. 6 voters belonged to the third gender.

2,037 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were 2,49,571 voters in the constituency.

Avanashi Assembly election 2026 poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Avanashi Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Avanashi Assembly constituency past winners

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, A. M. S. Mohan Kumar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the Avanashi seat by defeating Athiyaman of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 4,240 votes. Mohan Kumar polled 1,06,847 votes, while Athiyaman secured 1,02,607 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, P. Dhanapal of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating M. Natarajan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 30,306 votes.

Avanashi constituency past winners, candidates and parties

Past 5 elections in Avanashi Assembly constituency

Year Winner Party 2021 A. M. S. Mohan Kumar All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2016 P. Dhanapal All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2011 P. Dhanapal All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2006 R. Prema Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2001 M. Mahalingam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Avanashi Assembly electionvoter turnout

In 2021, the voter turnout in the Avanashi Assembly constituency was 82.67 per cent.

In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 80.23 per cent.