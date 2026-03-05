Jhargram Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Jhargram Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 222 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Jhargram Assembly constituency comes under the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, TMC leader Birbaha Hansda defeated BJP candidate Sukhamoy Satpathy by a margin of around 30,000 votes to win this seat.

Jhargram Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Jhargram Assembly constituency is a part of the Jhargram district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,36,035 voters in the Jhargram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,17,623 were male and 1,18,401 were female voters. 11 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,404 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jhargram in 2021 was 425.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Jhargram constituency was 2,14,133. Out of this, 1,07,667 voters were male, 1,06,465 were female and one belonged to a third gender. There were 885 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jhargram in 2016 was 372.

Jhargram Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Jhargram Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Jhargram Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Jhargram Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Birbaha Hansda received 1,09,493 votes to defeat BJP leader Sukhamoy Satpathy, who had received 71,253 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Sukumar Hansda had received 99,233 votes to defeat Jharkhand Party candidate Chunibala Hansdah, who had received 44,005 votes.

2021: Birbaha Hansda (TMC)

2016: Sukumar Hansda (TMC)

2011: Sukumar Hansda (TMC)

2006: Amar Basu (CPM)

2001: Mina Sanatani (CPM)

1996: Buddhadeb Bhakat (CPM)

1991: Nikhil Maiti (Congress)

1987: Abani Bhusan Satpathi (CPM)

1982: Birendra Bijoy Malladeb (Congress)

1977: Ram Chandra Satpathy (CPM)

1972: Birendra Bijoy Malladeb (Congress)

1971: Birendra Bijoy Malladeb (Congress)

1969: Panchkari De (Bangla Congress)

1967: PC Ghosh (Independent)

1962: Mahendra Nath Mahata (Congress)

1957: Mahendra Nath Mahata (Congress)

Jhargram Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jhargram Assembly constituency was 2,02,206 or 85.67 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,80,680 or 84.38 per cent.