'5 sixes to nahi khaunga': Axar Patel says he was ready to bowl final over against England in T20 WC semifinal

Mumbai:

India defeated England by seven runs in the thrilling semifinal of the T20 World Cup. They defended 253 runs to somehow defy England and will now face New Zealand in the final of the tournament. The equation was very close in the last five overs, but it came down to 30 runs off the last over, and Suryakumar Yadav went with Shivam Dube, who hadn't bowled a single over in the game until then. Axar Patel had one over left, and he revealed after the match that he was ready to deliver for India.

After the match, in a conversation with Star Sports, he jokingly said that he was practicing to bowl the final over while standing at long-off. As spinners had gone for plenty in the game already, Surya didn't take any risk and handed the ball to Dube but Axar was confident of not getting hit for five sixes.

"Mai ready tha. Mai long off pe khada tha aur ready tha aur bowling practice bhi kar raha tha. 30 runs to bohot the, 5 chakke to nahi khaunga ye pata tha (laughs) - (I was ready. I was standing at long off and was already practicing the final over. 30 runs were too many and I knew I wouldn't get hit for five sixes in an over (laughs)," Axar Patel said.

Surya lauds India's fielding effort

India's fielding was indeed the difference in the game apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav didn't forget to five the team's fielding coach T Dilip the credit for the same as well. "We need to give credit to T Dilip, our fielding coach. Boys are responding well. Guys have been going the extra yard, that's showing up," Surya said when asked about the team's fielding in the post-match presentation.

The Indian captain also admitted that there will be pressure and excitement among the players in the final on Sunday. "Going for the title in India there will be pressure, but the players and support staff will be excited," he added.

