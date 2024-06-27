Kalki 2898 AD movie review: Nag Ashwin successfully delivers India's best sci-fi film, Amitabh Bachchan must take a bow

Official poster of Kalki 2898 AD Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Kalki 2898 AD

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: June 27, 2024

June 27, 2024 Director: Nag Ashwin

Genre: Mythological sci-fi

Kalki 2898 AD movie review: Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD is a pure visual spectacle. Made in the lifetime of four years, the film is inspired by the characters of Mahabharata and has its immortal fighter Ashwatthama in the lead role. Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies' latest release has its highs and lows but one thing it has promised is that it is a film that India deserves. A pure sci-fi film with Prabhas leading from the front. Deepika Padukone as Sumathi is soft and expresses more with her eyes, but it's Amitabh Bachchan who really steals the show. With amazing VFX, impressive cinematic experience and surprising cameos, Kalki 2898 AD is a must-watch in theatres.

Story

The story of Kalki begins with the introduction of Kashi as the first city. With barren lands, dried-up Ganga, caging of fertile girls and several other issues, the makers instantly make you feel for the city and its people. In small mentions, you would also get to know about the city of Shambala, a place that shelters rebels who want to fight for the justice of people. And then there is complex, where the main villain Supreme Yaskin (played by Kamal Haasan) lives, the one who believes the birth of humans is a waste and treats them no less than that prejudice. With all his powers, Yaskin has sucked up all the good parts of the environment, water, sun, food, greenery and whatnot to his world and has left nothing for Kashi.

The disparity between these cities has forced the people of Kashi to somehow make it to the complex. This is where the audience gets introduced to Bhairava (played by Prabhas), who wants to enjoy a good life in the complex without getting into the debate of right or wrong. Taught by the best (one of the best cameos in the film), Bhairava believes in seizing every opportunity, and somehow in this process, he gets introduced to Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan). The Mahabharata warrior has a deeper and righteous reason behind saving Sumathi (played by Deepika Padukone) while Bhairava and Yaskin have completely grey and black intentions.

Writing and direction

Nag Ashwin, the maker of the National Award-winning film Mahanati is back after 6 years with Kalki 2898 AD. A film that is said to be his dream project is no less than one of a kind. While talking about this film, Ashwin had said that this is the film that India deserves and if it is not now then when. And the filmmaker has owned up to his words with this futuristic release. Nag Ashwin did miss the punch in the first half's few instances but the second half of Kalki is a pure cinematic experience. From using Mahabharata references to several surprising elements, the film keeps you on the edges. Nag Ashwin also deserves a pat on the back for using the latest technology of filmmaking in the best way possible. The VFX of Kalki 2898 AD will remind you of Brahamastra and Ra One, and one will realise that this one is the best.

The writing of Kalki 2898 AD is the USP of this film. With Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and SS Rajamouli's cameos to several mythological references like, Surya Putra Karna, rebel star to 'wind set down' phenomena with Deepika, Kalki 2898 AD has depth in its writing. However, the first half does seem a bit stretched. Few scenes could have been sharper. Bhairava and Rosy's angle as a subplot is a waste and their song was too much of a fear that came true. Probably a South Indian movie ritual, that even Nag Ashwin could not ignore. However, the makers compensate for the same with one of the biggest highlights of the film, a plot before the interval.

Acting

Kalki 2898 AD is Amitabh Bachchan's film. The 81-year-old veteran actor has owned the entire film. Playing the immortal Ashwatthama, Big B has the best fights, dialogues, and scenes in the film. Failing at the biggest fight of his existence and obeying the word of the god, Ashwatthama is cool to fight, emotional to deal with Sumathi, and fierce with Bhairava, and Mr Bachchan does all these with ease. Having used VFX in the best way possible, Nag Ashwin has forced us to never take the senior actor lightly. Prabhas and Bhairava in the first half will test your patience. Nag Ashwin's choice to force loose comedy through his character is highly questionable. But the actor proves his caliber in the second half. Prabhas's futile comedy and romance with Brahmanandam and Disha Patani respectively could have been avoided.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand, is calm in the 'shor' of the fight for power. Her eyes make you feel for her character. She portrays all emotions- confusion, anger, frustration, and fear with utmost authenticity. However, only if she had more dialogue in the film, her role would have been perfect. Kamal Haasan is the underdog of this film. His voice will stay with you for a while. However, there's less of him in this part of this movie series and the climax reveals why the filmmakers kept him hidden in the entire film. Anil George as Counsellor Bani and Saswata Chatterjee as Commander Manas are impactful. However, only if we had more of Shobana as Mariam.

Verdict

Kalki 2898 AD is a pure build-up for what's coming next in the sequel. The film is purely fictional but makes you believe that it is reality. Its larger-than-life spectacle transports you to Kashi, Complex and Shambala. The choice of actors and their perfect portrayal make this film a must-watch. Nag Ashwin's concepts are of good level and spark imaginative experiences. The epic battles, clap-worthy VFX, high points and surprise elements make this movie deserving of one for four stars. If you are a fan of action and sci-fi films, Kalki 2898 AD is just the one for you.