DC vs MI head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 29 With Delhi Capitals all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in game 29 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of their upcoming game in the tournament.

The stage is set for game 29 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Delhi Capitals lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 13. It is worth noting that Delhi Capitals have been in exceptional form in the tournament so far. In the four matches that they have played, Capitals have won every game and are yet to lose.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have been in subpar form in the tournament so far. With five matches played, the side has only managed to win their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders and went on to lose their remaining four matches.

The five-time champions currently occupy eighth place in the standings, and after several subpar performances in their last few games, MI will hope to put in a good showing against unbeaten Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have locked horns 35 times in the history of the IPL, and Mumbai Indians are leading the tie with 19 wins to their name. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have only won 16 times, and they will hope to make it 17 with the kind of form that they are in.

DC IPL 2025 squad: K.L. Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijhay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

MI IPL 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.