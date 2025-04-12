DC vs MI pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium play for IPL 2025? Delhi Capitals will host Mumbai Indians in their upcoming game on April 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC are currently undefeated in the season while the Hardik Pandya-led side lost four out of five matches.

Delhi Capitals will host Mumbai Indians in match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Axar Patel-led side has been phenomenal this season, winning all their four matches and are currently top of the points table. Be it with the bat or with the ball, Delhi have been incredible in all departments and will be hoping to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they take on Mumbai in the next game.

Notably, KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent performers for them in 2025. He was adjudged Player of the Match in back-to-back games and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum. In the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rahul smacked an unbeaten 93 runs while Tristan Stubbs supported him well, scoring 38. Among bowlers, Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav have been excellent.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have lost four out of their five matches so far. They have had an extremely rough time this season and another defeat and ruin their momentum altogether. Opener Rohit Sharma had a terrible season so far while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have been inconsistent. Captain Hardik Pandya has been terrific while Jasprit Bumrah’s return should give the team the belief to challenge for the title.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley stadium will heavily favour the batters. The nature of the surface changed in recent times as the ball nicely comes to the bat. Bowling first will be ideal as dew can play a part in the second innings. Most importantly, the rain can play a spoilsport as well, given that the climate has been extremely unpredictable in Delhi in recent times. Meanwhile, anything over 220 runs can be considered good on the surface.