Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan celebrate 25th wedding anniversary, eminent personalities attend event

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Delhi on Saturday (April 12). On this special occasion, prominent personalities from various fields marked their presence, congratulating Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan and wishing them a happy married life.

The celebration in the national capital was attended by several distinguished guests, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, Janata Dal United (JDU) leader KC Tyagi, renowned Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas, the head of Kalki Dham Acharya Pramod Krishnam, well-known businessman and author Suhel Seth, BJP spokespersons Gaurav Bhatia and Shehzad Poonawalla, among others.

Various artists also gave cultural performances to mark the special occasion.

It is worth noting that Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan have together established India TV as a leading name in the Indian media industry. India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma is known for his bold journalism and his popular show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, while Ritu Dhawan has played a crucial role in the operation and success of the news channel.