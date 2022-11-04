Double XL Movie Review: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi join hands to rebel against size norms

Double XL Movie Review Photo:INDIA TV Movie Name: Double XL

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: NOV 4, 2022

NOV 4, 2022 Director: Satram Ramani

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Double XL Movie Review: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Double XL' has hit the big screens with an aim to start a conversation around body shaming. The film focuses on how society has not let go of the mentality that a person is defined by his dreams and aspirations rather than his body size. Especially women are more subjected to such a mentality rather than men. Director Satram Ramani's film aims to question this very mentality but the plot is weak to hold such a serious issue. It hardly brings the subject to justice but kudos for taking it up.

Earlier, we have seen the issue of body shaming being raised in films like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. While Double XL sails in the same boat, it gives out the important message in a light-hearted manner.

The story is about two overweight girls who cross paths at a low moment in their life and begin their journey to rebuild their confidence together. Rajshree i.e. Huma Qureshi wants to become a sports presenter while fashion designer Saira ie Sonakshi Sinha wants to launch her own label whose idea is different from the rest. She wants to make clothes for every section of people where size doesn't matter.

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha have done a good job. Especially Huma, who specializes in flawless acting, has managed to steal the show as her character looks too realistic and relatable. For Sonakshi, despite making her place in commercial films, it is commendable to attempt such a subject and perform it well. Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Radhavendra have added good support in terms of performance and the storyline.

Double XL does not have dull moments as the peppy songs, funny dialogues keep us hooked. But the film gets interesting only in the second half. The only drawback of the film is its predictable ending and weak writing.

