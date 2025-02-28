Crazy Movie Review: Sohum Shah delivers a gripping thrill ride with a moral twist Crazy is a psychological thriller about Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, who must navigate a high-stakes moral dilemma when his daughter is kidnapped and a ransom coincides with a legal settlement he needs to make.

Movie Name: Crazy

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Feb 28, 2025

Director: Girish Kohli

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Actor-producer Sohum Shah is known for his penchant for taking on unique and thrilling projects that captivate audiences with their intriguing content. Having already won critical acclaim for films like 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbbad', Shah's latest venture, 'Crazy', promises to be another gripping experience for moviegoers. Partnering with director Girish Kohli, Shah once again steps into a role that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Let's dive into the film's storyline, direction, and performances to see if 'Crazy' delivers on its promises.

Storyline

The film begins on April 1 with Dr Abhimanyu Sood (portrayed by Sohum Shah), thereby beginning what is a tense and nerve-wracking experience. Dr Sood, a physician, heads toward the hospital with Rs 5 crore in cash to settle a legal claim with the family of a patient who died due to his hospital's negligence. But plots take a shocking turn when an anonymous caller tells him his daughter, Vedika, has been kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 5 crore is demanded for her release.

As Dr Sood finds himself caught in two opposing situations—one regarding the settlement amount and the other regarding his daughter's life—the tension begins to build. This very backdrop allows the character to unfold, with Dr Sood turning out to be anything but noble. It is revealed he is a man who had treated his daughter, Vedika, almost with disdain, once considering an abortion after finding she had 'Down Syndrome'. The story pivots on just this lack of emotional attachment to his daughter, questioning both his morality and his choices.

The real twist comes when Dr Sood realises the kidnapper is none other than Vedika's school teacher, Prasad (portrayed by Tinu Anand). Hence, the dilemma for Dr Sood: sacrifice the money to save his daughter or let her suffer to avoid the consequences of his past actions? The film is full of suspense and twists and turns, giving a thrilling experience to the audience.

Writing and Direction

Directed and written by Girish Kohli, who is known for films like 'Kesari', 'Mom', and 'Hit: The First Case', 'Crazy' continues his legacy of choosing strong, impactful stories. Kohli, with his sharp storytelling, creates an atmosphere of constant suspense that forces the viewer to stay engaged. The screenplay is packed with thrilling moments and plot twists that keep you guessing about the next step.

One of the film's key strengths lies in its fast-paced narrative. Despite the heavy themes, the movie moves swiftly, and you are constantly on the edge, wondering what will happen next. Kohli does a fantastic job of balancing suspense and emotional depth, making sure the audience remains invested in the story without feeling bogged down by heavy dialogue.

The pacing is fast enough to maintain tension but never too hurried to overlook crucial emotional moments. The story is also emotionally engaging and asks pertinent moral questions, particularly about fatherhood, guilt, and redemption. However, some may find the film's climax a bit unsatisfying. It feels like a grand narrative that eventually narrows down to a smaller, less impactful conclusion, leaving viewers with a sense of unresolved potential.

Technical Aspects

On the technical front, 'Crazy' excels in several areas. The editing by Sunita Kaja and Rithem Lath keeps the movie tight and focused, ensuring the film never overstays its welcome. Despite the suspense genre, the film doesn't feel drawn out or unnecessarily long, clocking in at a brisk 90 minutes. The cinematography is sharp, and the film's overall production values add to its tension-filled atmosphere.

The film also stands out musically, with the collaboration of Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj on the music. The sparse use of songs complements the tone of the film, ensuring that they don't detract from the narrative but instead enhance the viewing experience.

Performances

Dr Abhimanyu Sood, a character played by Sohum Shah, is his shining light. He carries the entire film on his shoulders, making the audience go through this rollercoaster of choices and emotions. He is an actor who marvellously showcases the conflict and moral ambiguity through the internal tussle of a man confronting the harsh repercussions of his past deeds. He surprisingly holds the story together, performing so finely that it will stand out as one of his best.

Final Verdict

'Crazy' is a film that will keep you on the edge of your seat, with a solid performance by Sohum Shah and a gripping narrative. The suspense and thrill factor are undoubtedly high, but the film's climax could have been more impactful to match the tension that builds up throughout. Regardless, the movie is a worthy thriller, offering a captivating experience. It's a must-watch for fans of intense, character-driven stories that push boundaries.

With a strong lead performance, tight editing, and an intriguing storyline, 'Crazy' is a good watch and deserves a rating of 3 out of 5 stars. It is a film worth checking out, especially for those who love a good psychological thriller with moral dilemmas and suspense.

