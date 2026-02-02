Four moons appear in sky over Russia in rare phenomenon | Watch Video The spectacle, known as a paraselene, was created by moonlight bending through ice crystals in the frosty atmosphere above the Earth.

St. Petersburg:

Skywatchers in Russia's St Petersburg were left spellbound after witnessing what appeared to be four moons glowing in the night sky, a rare and visually stunning atmospheric phenomenon known as paraselenae. Photos and videos of the spectacle flooded social media on Sunday, showing multiple luminous orbs seemingly flanking Earth's natural satellite.

The unusual sight created the illusion that the Moon had multiplied, leaving viewers amazed and curious about the celestial display.

Watch the video here

What is this rare phenomenon?

The phenomenon, commonly referred to as a moon dog or mock moon, is not an astronomical event but an optical illusion caused by the refraction of moonlight. Paraselenae form when light from the Moon passes through thin, high-altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds containing flat, hexagonal ice crystals. As the light bends through these crystals, bright spots appear on either side of the Moon, sometimes giving the appearance of multiple moons in the sky.

According to NASA, paraselenae typically appear at an angle of about 22 degrees or more from the Moon. They are much fainter than the Moon itself and are easiest to observe when the Moon is low on the horizon, as reduced glare allows the surrounding light patterns to become more visible.

The bright spots always remain at the same height above the horizon as the Moon. Their shape and intensity depend on the orientation and size of the ice crystals in the clouds. When the crystals vary in size or wobble as they fall, the paraselenae can stretch vertically, creating striking light pillars. Larger ice crystals tend to produce taller and more defined displays, adding to the dramatic effect, according to Skybrary.

Also Read: Russian drone strike kills 15 in Dnipro ahead of second round of Ukraine-Russia-US trilateral talks

Also Read: Next round of Russia-Ukraine-US trilateral talks on Feb 4-5; Zelenskyy says 'interested in outcome'