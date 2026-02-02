Bihar Board 12th, West Bengal Board Madhyamik exams 2026 begin today - check guidelines The Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) examinations and the West Bengal Board Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations will begin today, February 2.

The Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam and West Bengal Board Madhyamik, Class 10 exams will begin from today, February 2.

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2026

Over 13 lakh students will appear for the Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam which will be held at 1761 exam centres across state. The exam will be held in two sessions - first session will begin at 9:30 am, second session at 2 pm.

The students have to report at the exam centres half an hour before the exam; for the morning shift, the students have to reach by 9 am and for the afternoon shift, the students have to reach by 1:30 pm.

West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2026

West Bengal Board Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2026 will commence from today, February 2. The Madhyamik, 10th exam will be held in a single shift from 10:45 am to 2 pm, the question papers will be provided to students 15 minutes before the exam only for reading purpose. The reporting time at the exam centre is 10:15 am, following that, students will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Exam centre guidelines: Do's and don'ts

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

