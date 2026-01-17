BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th admit card 2026 out at intermediate.biharboardonline.com; steps to download BSEB Inter admit card 2026: The BSEB inter hall ticket link is intermediate.biharboardonline.com, the candidates can check and download BSEB Bihar Board 12th hall ticket on the official portal- intermediate.biharboardonline.com. BSEB inter exam will be held from February 1 to 15.

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has released the admit card for the inter (Class 12) exam 2026. The BSEB inter hall ticket link is intermediate.biharboardonline.com, the candidates can check and download BSEB Bihar Board 12th hall ticket on the official portal- intermediate.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB inter admit card login credentials are- school ID and password.

How to download BSEB 12th admit card 2026

The students can follow these steps to check and download BSEB 12th hall ticket 2026 PDF link. To download BSEB Class 12 admit card 2026 PDF, students need to visit the official website- intermediate.biharboardonline.com and click on BSEB Class 12 admit card 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- school ID and password. BSEB inter admit card 2026 PDF will be available for download, save BSEB Class 12 hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use school ID and password as the required login credentials

BSEB inter hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB 12th hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

BSEB inter exam schedule 2025

February 1- Biology, Philosophy, Economics

February 4- Maths, Foundation Course, Political Science

February 5- Physics, Geography, Business Studies

February 6- English, Hindi

February 7- Chemistry, English

February 8- Hindi, History, Agriculture

February 10- Elective Language, Psychology, Entrepreneurship

February 11- Music, Home Science, Vocational Trade Paper II

February 13- Sociology, Accountancy, Various Vocational

February 15- Additional Language Electives, Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga.

For details on BSEB inter exam 2026, please visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.