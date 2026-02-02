IAF rescues paralysed elderly woman from 9,000 ft amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh | VIDEO The Indian Air Force rescued an 85-year-old paralysed woman from 9,000 feet in snow-covered Himachal Pradesh after roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall. The woman was safely airlifted from and flown to Chandigarh.

Shimla:

In Himachal Pradesh's Dhanderwadi, heavy snowfall had completely blocked access routes, leaving an 85-year-old paralysed woman in a critical condition with no medical help available. With road connectivity snapped, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed a Cheetah helicopter which took off despite near-zero visibility and relentless snowfall. The woman was safely airlifted from an altitude of 9,000 feet and flown to Chandigarh. As per officials, timely medical attention stabilised her condition. A video shared by the Air Force showed personnel moving the patient across a snow-covered helipad on a stretcher before loading her into the helicopter.

IAF confirms successful emergency mission

The Indian Air Force posted on its official handle on X, stating, "A Cheetah helicopter of the IAF successfully carried out the emergency medical evacuation of an 85-year-old paralysed woman from Dhanderwari in Himachal Pradesh located at 9,000 feet."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

IAF also battling wildfire in Manipur

Earlier, the Indian Air Force played a crucial role in firefighting operations in Manipur. Over a span of three days, IAF helicopters supplied nearly 40,000 litres of water to help extinguish the massive blaze. According to the Air Force, its Mi-17 V5 helicopters carried out water-dropping missions at approximately 9,500 feet while confronting fire, strong winds and low visibility. IAF said on X, "Where the air gets thinner, resolve grows stronger."

Fire spreads from Dzukou Valley to Mount Iso

This relief operation was part of efforts to control a wildfire that began three days ago in the Dzukou Valley situated on the Nagaland-Manipur border. The flames later spread towards Mount Iso, the highest peak in Manipur. Video footage showed relief supplies being dropped from a height using parachutes. The Air Force described its role as "Alert in crisis, unwavering in duty."

