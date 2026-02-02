Bihar Board Class 12 Board Exams 2026 begin today: Check important guidelines for students Bihar Class 12 Board Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) inter exam will be held from February 1 to 13. Approximately 13.18 lakh candidates are appearing for the exam in the state. Here are some guidelines that students need to keep in mind before the exam.

The Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations begin today (February 2), and will continue till February 13. More than 13 lakh students will appear for the exams this year across ,762 examination centres in the state. Here are some guidelines that Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) students need to keep in mind before the exam.

Key guidelines for students

The exams will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will start at 9:30 am, while the second shift will begin at 2:00 pm.

For students appearing in the first shift, entry to the examination centre will begin at 8:30 am, while candidates of the second shift will be allowed entry from 1:00 pm.

Students are advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time, as the examination centre gates will close 30 minutes before the exam begins. Latecomers will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

Candidates appearing in the first shift will be allowed entry only up to 9 am, while those appearing in the second shift can enter until 1:30 pm.

If any student arrives after the stipulated time and is found forcibly or illegally entering the examination premises, it will be treated as criminal trespass. Such candidates will be debarred from appearing in the examination for two years, and an FIR will also be lodged against them.

Students must carry their admit cards to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without them.

Carrying electronic items such as mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, earphones, or any other gadgets inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

Candidates appearing for the exam in 2026 must strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the BSEB. As per the footwear rules, students are not allowed to enter the examination hall wearing shoes and socks, in line with the regulations followed last year. However, relaxations may be granted under specific weather conditions. Under the general guidelines, students may wear footwear with thin soles, but shoes with thick soles are not permitted.

Students who are unable to write on their own will be allowed to use a scribe and will be given 20 minutes of extra time per hour as per the board's provisions.

Model examination centres

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, four model examination centres have been set up in every district. In total, 152 model centres have been established across the state's 38 districts.

A total of 13,17,846 students will appear for the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations this year, including 6,75,844 female candidates and 6,42,002 male candidates.

