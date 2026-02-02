Class 5 student loses vision after being assaulted by peers at Lucknow school The child has lost his eyesight following the assault and is undergoing treatment at Command Hospital, the woman said in her complaint.

Lucknow:

A Class 5 student of an Army Public School in Lucknow was allegedly assaulted by two fellow students on the school premises, resulting in severe eye injuries and loss of vision, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the child's mother at the Cantt Police Station, the incident took place on January 21 at around 12.30 pm in the school ground. She alleged that her son was attacked by a Class 5 student from another section and a Class 3 student.

Classmates rub shoe on his face

"The children allegedly knocked him to the ground and rubbed the heel of a shoe on his eyes and face, causing severe injuries," the complaint said.

The child subsequently lost his eyesight and is currently undergoing treatment at Command Hospital, the woman said in her complaint.

The woman also alleged that the school authorities failed to take note of the incident despite being informed about it. She has demanded strict action against the students involved, as well as the school staff, for alleged negligence.

Police said they have received the complaint, and an FIR has been registered regarding the matter on January 30. Further investigation is underway, they added.

