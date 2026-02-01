JEE Main April session registration 2026 begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; steps to apply JEE Main April session registration 2026: The candidates can apply for JEE Main session two on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till February 25.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session registration 2026 has been commenced, the candidates can apply for JEE Main session two on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till February 25.

"The candidates who have applied for JEE (Main)-2026 Session 1 and also wish to appear for JEE (Main)-2026 Session 2 are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1 and pay the examination fee for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 as applicable. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, choice of Cities for examination and pay the Examination Fees for the Session-2," NTA release read. JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026. JEE Main April session registration 2026 (begins) Live

To apply for JEE Main April session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 session two application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main session two application process link

Fill JEE Main session two application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main result 2026 date out

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result will be announced by February 12. The JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main answer key date 2026

JEE Main 2026 provisional answer key release date 2026 has been released, the JEE Main answer key will be released on February 4. The candidates who had appeared in JEE Main April session can check and download the answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main answer key challenge window will be opened between February 4 and 5, the candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.