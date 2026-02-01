The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session registration 2026 will begin on Sunday, February 1, the candidates can apply for JEE Main session two can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.
To apply for JEE Main April session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 session two application form PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main session two application process link
- Fill JEE Main session two application form with details
- Upload required documents
- Pay application fee and click on submit
- Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.