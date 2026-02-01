Advertisement
JEE Main April session registration 2026 Live: The candidates can apply for JEE Main session two can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session two will be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session registration 2026 will begin on Sunday, February 1, the candidates can apply for JEE Main session two can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.  

To apply for JEE Main April session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 session two application form PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key 2026 date out

    JEE Main 2026 provisional answer key release date 2026 has been released, the JEE Main answer key will be released on February 4. The candidates who had appeared in JEE Main April session can check and download the answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main answer key challenge window will be opened between February 4 and 5, the candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.   

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to apply for JEE Main April session 2026

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April session exam dates 2026

    JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026. JEE Main session two registration is likely to begin today, January 31, the candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main session two can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April session registration 2026: How to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    To apply for JEE Main April session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main April session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April session registration 2026 likely to begin today

    JEE Main April session registration 2026 is likely to begin today, February 1. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main session two can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.   

