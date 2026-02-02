Grammy Awards 2026: Chappell Roan pushes fashion boundaries with naked dressing The 'Hot to Go' singer, who has been nominated twice this year, made her way to the red carpet in a show-stopping maroon gown with an illusion bodice.

Chappell Roan made sure that everyone was focused on her as she made her way to the 2026 Grammy Awards, giving one of the most anticipated red carpet performances of the night. The singer, who is enjoying her last year as the Best New Artist winner, went all out with high-fashion shock value in a custom sheer Mugler gown that set the new standard for naked fashion in the pop music era.

The 'Hot to Go' singer, who has been nominated twice this year, made her way to the red carpet in a show-stopping maroon gown with an illusion bodice, from which the fabric seemed to flow in a delicate manner. The gown had a train and a cape to match for Roan's interviews, giving the overall look a vintage feel that was otherwise missing from the outfit. Roan’s long red locks were left loose and styled to accentuate the outfit, which walked a thin line between shock value and subtlety.

A couture nod and awards season momentum

The show-stopping look was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler's legendary spring/summer 1998 'Jeu de Paume' couture collection, reworked for 2026 by designer Miguel Castro Freitas.

The reference cemented Roan's status as an artist unafraid to fuse pop stardom with fashion history, while still making the moment unmistakably her own.

Chappell Roan's Grammy nominations

Beyond the red carpet, Roan's Grammy buzz remains strong. She is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her chart-topping single ‘The Subway’, released last July. While she is not scheduled to perform at the ceremony, organisers have confirmed that she will take to the stage as a presenter, further underlining her growing influence within the industry.

In the days leading up to the Grammys, Roan was also honoured at the We Are Moving the Needle Resonator Awards, where she received the Harmoniser Award for using her platform to drive social change. Speaking at the event, she reflected on the responsibility that comes with success, emphasising the importance of giving back and using visibility for good.

