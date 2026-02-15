Assi Movie Review: Kani Kusruti carries the film, Taapsee Pannu falters in Anubhav Sinha's social drama

Movie Name: Assi

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Genre: Investigative courtroom drama and thriller

An interesting observation is often made about Anubhav Sinha’s films - what he wants to say is usually very clear, but how he chooses to say it becomes the real test. His new film, Assi, seems to be walking this delicate tightrope. It is a film that demands respect because of the seriousness of its subject, yet at several points, it falters in its cinematic execution. Assi is a serious and thought-provoking film. It is not made for entertainment but to present a harsh reality of society. The film addresses a critical issue - women’s safety - especially in a city like Delhi, where such concerns are frequently raised.

The film opens with a shocking statistic: around 30,000 rape cases are registered in India every year. This is not just a number but a serious question for society. Are we really doing enough to stop this problem? The film also makes it clear that not all men are criminals, but those who commit such crimes should feel ashamed.

Assi: The story

The story revolves around Parima (Kani Kusruti). One night, while she is returning home alone, she is abducted and subjected to brutal violence. She was later left on a railway track. Instead of showing the incident itself, the film focuses more on the aftermath, her pain, and her mental state.

Parima’s fight for justice is taken up by lawyer Raavi (Taapsee Pannu). She tries her best, but the case keeps weakening. Parima is unable to identify the perpetrators. The DNA reports do not match. There is no concrete evidence. Arguments are presented in court, but they do not feel as strong as they should have been.

As the story progresses, a mysterious movement called the “Umbrella Man” emerges. It becomes the voice of people disillusioned with the system and talks about justice in its own way. However, the film does not explore this track in enough depth.

The subject of the story is strong, but there are shortcomings in the writing. In today’s time, aspects like mobile location tracking and digital evidence could have been depicted more effectively. The climax also feels slightly stretched and prolonged.

Assi: Performances

Kani Kusruti’s performance is the film’s biggest strength. She portrays her character with quiet honesty. She speaks very little, yet her eyes and expressions convey a great deal.

Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a lawyer. She has previously delivered strong courtroom performances in films like Pink and Mulk. Here too, she leaves an impact in parts, but her performance does not remain consistently strong throughout the film.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays a restrained husband. His performance is measured and effective. The hospital scene, where he handles his son, is particularly moving.

Kumud Mishra does not get a very strong role. His work in Article 15 was far more impactful. Here, his character does not fully develop. Revathi delivers a balanced and commendable performance. The rest of the cast does not get much scope.

Assi: Direction

Director Anubhav Sinha is known for making films on social issues. He has previously directed films like Thappad and Anek. In Assi too, his intent is clear: to make society reflect.

However, the direction weakens at certain points. The courtroom scenes could have been more powerful. The 'Umbrella Man' track also could have been handled better. The film has several good ideas, but they are not presented with full force.

Assi: Technical aspects

The cinematography is good. There are several moments where the camera remains still, allowing characters to occupy the frame in a distinct way. This creates a certain gravity.

The background score is decent and helps maintain tension. The songs are not particularly memorable. The editing feels slightly loose. A tighter and shorter cut could have enhanced the impact. The production design feels real and believable.

Assi: The final verdict

Assi is an important film. It compels you to think and brings forward a serious issue in society. It has its strengths as well as its flaws. The story is strong, but the writing and presentation fall short in places. Among the performances, Kani Kusruti stands out the most.

The film is not perfect, but its subject is significant. It may not fully satisfy, but it certainly makes you think.

3 out of 5 stars for Assi.

